KUALA LUMPUR: A minor accident caused a 32-year-old saleswoman to lose RM3,700 to an alleged conman.

In relating her experience, the woman, who only wanted to be known as Wong, said she was on her way to a meeting last Friday, from Jalan Sultan Ismail towards MidValley, when she felt a motorcyclist hit her car at around 10am.

“When I stopped at a traffic jam along Jalan Kuching, a motorcyclist gestured that I had hit him. The man introduced himself as Jay Lim and suggested we resolve the issue and demanded RM1,000 from me for after contacting a mechanic,“ she told reporters at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department, here today.

Jay Lim assured that he would refund the payment made after claiming it from his employer.

“I received a message from a woman on WhatsApp claiming to be a clerk from the motorcyclist’s company to pass me the bank account details,“ she said.

She said she then transferred the RM1,000 to the company’s account.

Jay Lim then contacted Wong and requested a further RM670 for his medical fees and RM2,450 to repair his damaged motorbike.

“Jay Lim then wanted a further RM1,450 from me. I banked in the cash in two transactions and then he contacted me again claiming that he needed another RM878 and RM300 banked in two separate bank accounts. I felt uncomfortable with the turn of events and I decided not to entertain his phone calls after he further demanded for RM3,078,“ she added.

Jay Lim then started threatening to make the incident go viral on social media and the news.

Wong then lodged a police report at the Sea Park police station to relate the incident.

Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong confirmed that his department had received three similar cases.

“Road-users should be wary of such possible scams. If the accident involves compensation, then the victim should lodge a police report and then deal with the respective insurance companies,“ he added.