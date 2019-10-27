Salleh Keruak not official PKR member yet, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno man Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, who has applied for membership in PKR, has not been officially made a member in the party, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

“The process is still ongoing,“ he told reporters on the sidelines after attending the forum on Intellectual Culture in the Nusantara here today.

He was responding to news from The Malaysian Insight that Salleh, who is from Sabah, has already been officially accepted as a PKR member.

When asked if PKR Sabah has accepted the membership application, Anwar said the application has to be brought to the central leadership for approval to be made official.

“The meeting to decide has not happened yet,“ he said.

On another matter, Anwar said the timing of his succession as Prime Minister is not a major issue for Pakatan Harapan.

“The major issue is that now with the support of Tun Mahathir Mohamad, he shall carry on with his duties, particularly focusing on the economy,“ he said.

He was responding to news that Mahathir said he has no issues discussing the leadership transition at the PH presidential council meeting.

Anwar also said the transition issue does not bother those within PH, and that people should move on after Mahathir agrees to have this discussed in the coalition’s presidential council meeting.

“The problem is when there are those who trying to undermine the process and it’s usually the opposition, and it doesn’t bother us, it should not bother us, because of the economy and let Mahathir carry out his task for now,“ he said.