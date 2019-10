KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by Umno stalwart Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak to apply to join PKR shows that the party is an attractive one, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

The PKR advisory council chairman said despite objections by a section of its members to accept former Umno leaders into the party, PKR would consider Salleh’s application.

“We will discuss whether or not he will be accepted into the party,” she told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

“We have received his application, but whether we accept him as a member, that will be discussed and decided at the party’s political bureau,” she added.

Wan Azizah said the bureau would also take into account view of party members who were against the practice of party hopping, despite Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently saying that “it is ok for politicians to switch parties, as long as it is for good reason”.

The Deputy Prime Minister was asked to comment on Salleh’s application to join PKR, which has not to bode well with certain quarters in the party.

Salleh had said that he decided to apply for PKR due to the party’s multiracial stance, which he said reflected his views.

Sabah PKR leaders, however, said the central party leaders should be firm and cautious in accepting former Umno leaders, saying the state party members were adamant not to accept these individuals to preserve the party’s integrity and to respect the people’s decision in the 14th General Election.

Meanwhile, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when met by reporters, said the party’s political bureau has yet to meet to discuss on Salleh’s application yet.