SAM calls for halt to proposed mining in Kuala Mukim Tembeling

PETALING JAYA: Mining projects being proposed in forest reserves are raising concern among environmentalists.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) today highlighted most recent proposal of which an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report has been submitted for public review for the proposed iron ore mining project at Kuala Mukim Tembeling, Jerantut in Pahang.

The proposed project intends to excavate iron ore at an Environmentally Sensitive Area (ESA) Rank 2, covering 60.75ha.

The proposed site is located in Som Forest Reserve, which is within the central forest spine corridor (CFS1 – SL2: Krau Wildlife Reserve – HS Bencah – HS Som – HS Yong, hence the categorization as ESA Rank 2, SAM said.

“It is disheartening that environmentally destructive projects such as open cast mining are being proposed at sites that are rich with biodiversity,” its president Meenakshi Raman said in a statement.

“This project would cause irreversible damage to the natural landscape, flora, and fauna. Wildlife habitat will be adversely affected as the proposed site is situated in the CFS corridor, a secondary linkage serving as a bridge for wildlife to move from one primary forest to another. In this case, these corridors connect the Krau Wildlife Reserve in Raub with Som Forest Reserve in Jerantut.”

She said any disturbance here could invite disastrous implications to the local wildlife in this area.

Based on the EIA report of the project, the proposed site houses many wild animals which are classified as vulnerable, critically endangered, and threatened in the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and also in IUCN’s Red List. Species of animals found here are the Malayan tigers, panthers, tapirs, elephants, and deer like the rusa and kijang as well.

The population of these wild animals has seriously declined over the years caused by rampant development and human-wildlife conflicts.

“We are concerned that if the mining project is approved, it will further escalate the already worsened situation to a stage where repairing or reinstating the disturbed terrains of the proposed site will be mere impossible and it will also force these animals to live in a constant state of peril and fear,” Meenakshi said.

“To make matters worse, salt licks were found less than 500 metres away from the proposed project site. This natural geological structure plays an important role in providing the necessary mineral nutrients for wild animals like tapirs, deer, and elephants.”

Section 85 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 states that “no salt licks or the land in the immediate vicinity of any salt lick should be disturbed”.

Hence, if this project is allowed, the project proponent will be in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, she added.