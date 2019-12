MALACCA: The Melaka state government has given Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) one week to resolve water supply problems.

Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari said this issue must be tackled as soon as possible because the people were tired of excuses and should not be burdened with water woes anymore.

“I have instructed SAMB to resolve this issue within a week. The people do not want to hear any more excuses,” he wrote in a posting on his official Facebook page here today.

Last Thursday, SAMB had issued a statement on its official Facebook stating that 44 areas in three districts of the state were experiencing water shortages due to low rainfall over the Malacca River catchment area of late.

The affected areas in Central Malacca are Lorong Pandan, Kesidang, Kampung Lapan, Kota Laksamana, Semabok, Bachang, Batu Berendam, Taman Sayang Selasih, Limbongan, Klebang Besar, Ujong Pasir (expected to be affected), Kandang, Padang Temu, Bukit Godek, Taman Seri Duyong, Taman Sri Duyong Seksyen 1, 2 and 3, Taman Desa Duyong, Permatang Pasir, Bukit Lintang and Alai.

In the Jasin district, areas affected are Kampung Jus, Selandar, Kampung Bukit Senggeh, Felda Bukit Komeng, Felda Sri Kemendor, Felda Air Kangkung, Taman Sri Kemendor, Kampung Sri Kesang, Jalan Selandar Permai, Taman Jus Perdana, Taman Selandar Indah, Taman Pelangi, Taman Sri Selandar, Taman Selandar Murni, Kampung Baru Selandar, Taman Bukit Senggeh, Institut Latihan Perindustrian Selandar and Kolej Komuniti.

For the Alor Gajah district, Bukit Bulat, Menggong, Melaka Pindah, Machap Umboo, Pengkalan and Hutan Percha are affected. — Bernama