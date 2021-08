KUCHING: The ways to prevent Covid-19 infections remain unchanged regardless of variants, which require the cooperation of the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

Sarawak Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed said this included the wearing of face mask and observing physical distancing in public places or staying home if one had no important reasons to go out.

“Don’t organise or participate in any social gathering, event or celebration for the time being as infected individuals without symptom or with mild symptoms may turn up,” he said in a statement today.

He said those who were not healthy and had cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty or fatigue were also urged not to to go to work and to quickly seek to be screened and treated at the nearest health facility.

“The preventive measures despite appearing simple are very effective to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded daily in Sarawak once again breached the 1,000 mark yesterday with 1,566 cases, the highest since March last year.

Dr Mohamed Sapian said 73 per cent or 1,144 of the new cases reported yesterday were detected in the Kuching Division, comprising Kuching, Bau and Lundu districts.

“There are 45 active clusters in the Kuching, four in the Bau and five in the Lundu (as of yesterday),” he said.

Most of the causes of the spread in the clusters could be linked to social gathering activities and family gatherings as well as failure to observe the standard operating procedures at work places and institutions, he added.-Bernama