Same words, different meanings

PETALING JAYA: When a millennial invites you to “netflix and chill”, be cautious.

He or she is not inviting you to his pad to watch a movie. His or her intention is solely for casual sex.

Language has evolved over time and today, a senior citizen conversing with a teenager in English would probably not understand a lot of what the younger person says, and vice versa.

A recent compilation of words and phrases in the lexicon of the young offers some surprises, perhaps even shock, to Baby Boomers.

For instance Dr Swagata Sinha Roy, who is assistant professor of English Literature at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman said, “knucklehead”, “dimwit” or “nitwit” were descriptions for a person with little or no intelligence. To the millennial, the same person is referred to as “blur” or “stupid”.

Swagata said the language gap is not as pronounced between Baby Boomers and Gen X’ers as it is among Boomers and the Millennials and Gen Zs. This is to be expected, given the wider age difference.

In the 1960s, “terror” meant “groovy” for those familiar with the hippie culture of that era. Today, “terror” means dread or horror, plain as day.

Languages evolve over time, and new technology as well as the influence of literature and film add to the lexicon, Swagata said.

She agreed that the incorporation of informal words or slang and excessive use of such words in everyday speech could be seen as butchering the English language, particularly the Queen’s English.

“However, it also depends on the generational point of view. For example, I consider myself a transit generation (Baby Boomer standing on the cusp of Gen X) and we are more flexible.

“It is fine to insert informalities, as long as you get your point across. As long as you are able to communicate your ideas, I believe it is alright. I, for instance, love Malaysian English and we have plenty of slang.”

Linguist Dr Kayatri Vasu noted that society evolves with the development of new technology.

“We now have a language for social media. Someone from a different generation may not understand what we are saying.”

Another factor that determines how a language is used is culture.

Kayatri recounted that in her younger days, “dying” and “extra” were words that held meanings different from that intended.

“Slang changes because people use it to belong to a certain group. Teens want to be distinguished as different from their parents. They show their exclusiveness through their language.”