PUTRAJAYA: Primary Industries deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said that Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz was appointed as his Senior Confidential Secretary (SUSK) after taking into consideration the need of the ministry for a representative for Sarawak and Sabah.

According to Shamsul Iskandar, Haziq Abdullah applied to work at the ministry after his first SUSK resigned.

“I also received several applications for the post.

“After he was interviewed and taking into account his academic qualification, administrative experience and also the needs of the Primary Industries Ministry for a representative from Sarawak and Sabah, Haziq was strategically a suitable candidate for the post,‘’ he said in a statement today to clarify on the appointment of Haziq.

Haziq, who is from Sarawak, is also the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Santubong Youth Chief.

Shamsul Iskandar on Thursday (June 13) announced that Haziq, the individual who admitted that he was in the sex video which was linked to a minister, had been suspended from his post.

According to Shamsul Iskandar, before serving the Primary Industries Ministry, Haziq had served with several PKR leaders, among others, he was a trainee at Minister of Works Baru Bian’s legal firm, trainee with Lawyers for Liberty (Sivarasa Rasiah and N. Surendran), INVOKE trainee (Rafizi Ramli), trainee at the office of the Mentri Besar of Selangor Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali under the supervision of press secretary Khalid Jaafar and trainee at Yusmadi & Co.

Haziq had also assisted him on matters related to Parliamentary researches, he added. — Bernama