Samsung launches Galaxy S23 Ultra with most advanced 200mp camera

KUALA LUMPUR: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra equipped with 200 megapixels (MP) main camera offers the most advanced camera experience to consumers, namely the millennials, Generation Z and content creators.

Samsung Malaysia said with the most MPs and extensive creative controls, the epic camera of the model optimises photos and videos in a wide range of ambient conditions.

“It is now easier for photographers of any level to capture phenomenal content and have the freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos, day or night.

“Whether you are filming a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner, you can get sharper images and videos,” it said.

Meanwhile, Samsung Malaysia said as selfie cameras are more important than ever to how we communicate today, the Galaxy S23 series models, namely the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23, introduce fast autofocus and Samsung’s first super high dynamic range selfie camera, jumping from 30 frames per second (fps) to 60 fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

On the Galaxy S23 series’ Nightography capabilities, Samsung Malaysia said that, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail, the new models make it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content, day or night.

It said that users could capture backlit photos with rich details.

“The improved 12MP front-facing camera with dual pixel autofocus snaps crisp and clear night shot with less noise, as well as natural Bokeh effects at night.”

Besides, the company said that with double the optical image stabiliser tolerance to three degrees, the device could handle more shakiness compared to the previous generation, adding that even under low-light conditions or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos would be stable.

Samsung Malaysia said the Galaxy S23 Ultra is open for pre-order from Feb 2-23, 2023, and priced from RM5,699.

It said, during the pre-order period, customers would be able to enjoy a complimentary storage upgrade worth up to RM500, get a RM400 e-voucher, up to 30 per cent off purchase-with-purchase eco-promotions, and could trade in to enjoy great savings with additional rebate of RM600.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has launched three models of the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book3 laptops during the Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb 2. - Bernama