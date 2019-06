PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor has been appointed as the new Sabah Federal Secretary.

The appointment was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar via a post on his Facebook page today.

Prior to this, Samsuni was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Senior Department Secretary (Administration) of the Communication and Multimedia Ministry.

“May you continue to excel and be dedicated to carrying out your duties,” said Ismail who also uploaded two photographs of the presentation of the appointment to Samsuri in his post. — Bernama