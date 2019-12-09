Samy Vellu’s son files application to determine’s his father’s mental health

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC chairman and Works Minister Tun S. Samy Vellu’s (pix) son, Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari, has filed an application in court for an inquiry to ascertain the mental health of his father.

Vell Paari said today that the application he filed through his lawyers on Dec 2 was to safeguard his father’s estate and interests.

The application has been necessitated by two events - following a law suit filed against him and Samy Vellu by an individual he named as Meeriam Rosaline Edward Paul and Samy being diagnosed as suffering from dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease two years ago.

“My father and I have no difficulties and differences in our relationship. As a result of dementia, my father has poor recall and registration of recent events and needs to be assisted in managing his personal and financial affairs. In fact, in early 2017, my father had authorised me to manage his personal and financial affairs for his benefit and that of our family. My mother and sister are well aware of the application and have affirmed their support for it in the interest of my father,” he said when contacted by theSun.

He said the application is to determine if Samy Vellu is mentally unfit under the Mental Health Act 2001.

Vell Paari, a former secretary-general of MIC, said he could not divulge further details as the matter was in court and could amount to sub-judice.