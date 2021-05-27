Sanctuary for those with special needs

CELEMIE Phang Xue Mei (pix) is hard-pressed to find time to pause for a breather as she goes about her daily chores.

Her brood of 23 – aged five to 77 – are constantly in need of attention. But the founder and manager of Persatuan Kebajikan Chen Ai OKU does it all with love.

Under her care are children and elderly individuals with special needs, whose families do not have the financial or emotional ability to care for them.

“It’s not because they lack love at home. For single parents with low-paying jobs, for instance, there are not many options,” she told theSun.

Among those under her care are Mary Gan Poh Choo, 56, and her daughter Sherry Thee Fong Yoon, 21, both of whom have special needs.

Gan’s husband died recently, leaving no one to care for them. Their relatives learned about Chen Ai on Facebook and Phang agreed to take them in.

Her decision to start caring for special needs individuals began eight years ago when she found that her four-year-old daughter, whom she affectionately calls “Wa Wa”, could not form full sentences.

“She would stutter badly, and most times, all I could hear from her was ‘aahh’.”

The mother of two shared her concerns with a speech therapist who diagnosed the child with a mild speech deficiency.

Instead of giving in to despair, Phang decided to help others like

Wa Wa.

She quit her job as an accountant to volunteer at various charity homes in the Klang Valley, especially those that cared for people with special needs.

In the process, she learned how to care for such people.

Last year, she decided to do better by setting up Chen Ai, a term in Chinese meaning “honesty and love”. “This is the principle we uphold when caring for our residents.

“We ask their loved ones to stay in touch with us. It is important that their bonds remain strong and they don’t feel abandoned.”

The residents are encouraged to help with chores at the home. For instance, Gan helps with cleaning when she is able to, Phang added.

“She and her daughter are hyperactive, but they are helpful.”

The day begins with physical exercises for the residents, after which they are free to do as they choose. It costs about RM24,000 monthly to run the home and Phang depends mostly on donations. Families that can afford it pay RM300 a month voluntarily.

“It doesn’t mean that those from poorer families get less attention. Some families show their appreciation by donating essential items such as milk powder, rice, cooking oil and oats. Our sponsors do the same.”

Details of the centre’s accounts are available on its website https://chenaimalaysia.org and Facebook page, that has more than 1,000 subscribers.

Phang expressed hope that more special needs teachers will come forward to teach the residents to lead a more meaningful life. “It’s important to ensure they have an active life.”