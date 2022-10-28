Sanctuary struggling to care for seniors

KAJANG: For the underprivileged senior citizens at the Sincere Care Home in Jalan Kelapa, the welfare centre is a sanctuary that provides them with love and support.

Its principal caregiver Raganie Tamilarasen said the home was founded about 18 years ago, seeing there was a need to provide free, around-the-clock care for the elderly.

“Our aim is to provide assistance and some form of dignity for the aged or physically challenged seniors. We also try to fulfil their medical and basic needs as much as possible,” she told theSun.

The home operates in Kajang. There are two a short distance apart on Jalan Kelapa, and another one in Seri Kembangan.

Its charitable work has been shared through word-of-mouth and it also receives those afflicted with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, a long-term mental illness that can involve emotional breakdowns and lead to withdrawal from reality.

“They need daily care. We have five personnel who see to each of the residents’ medical appointments at the Kajang or Serdang Hospital. They are driven to their appointments.

“On physical activities, we have morning exercises to ensure they are also physically fit. It is important to see to their overall health to ensure they have the quality of life they deserve.”

The monthly operational cost for each of the three homes is between RM10,000 and RM50,000, depending on the number of residents that comes in. The residents are between 50 and 80 years old. One home in Kajang houses just men while the other is for women.

“However, due to the recession and pandemic, we have had a hard time sourcing funds to keep our operations going. One of our two Kajang homes has five months’ outstanding rent of RM16,000.

“The government aid is small and we have asked our regular donors and contributors for help. Most of them have said they can’t afford to do so at the moment.

“We have contributors who would provide frequent vegetarian lunches but these aren’t enough to solve our financial problems.”

At the time of theSun’s visit, volunteer Philip Kana was entertaining the residents there, playing a guitar on the front porch.

“I heard the home needed help and I have been driving some of the residents to and from their medical appointments. It’s good to see them thriving in a safe space,” he said.

Those who are keen to contribute can reach out to Raganie at 014-932 812.