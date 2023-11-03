Sandakan hotel first to offer Rahmah accommodation package: Salahuddin

SANDAKAN: A hotel in Sandakan here, is the first in the country to offer Rahmah accommodation package during the coming month of Ramadan, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the Rahmah initiative offered in the hospitality service can directly promote the tourism industry for both domestic and international tourists.

“The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is expanding the Rahmah initiative to other services.

“This Rahmah initiative is now not limited to food menus, cafes and sales, but has also expanded to the hospitality, banking and insurance services. I will hold more engagement sessions with other parties on this initiative,” he told reporters after launching the Rahmah Package offered by The Elopura Hotel, here today.

According to Salahuddin, through the package, the hotel offers a 20 per cent discount from the accommodation price with free sahur (pre-dawn) meals during this Ramadan.

He added that the 20 per cent discount on the stay will also be extended a week after Ramadan with free breakfast.

Earlier, Salahuddin, when launching the Menu Rahmah at the Mydin Supermarket near here, said based on the feedback from traders, the initiative has become a crowd puller for them.

So far, he said a total of 1,531 business premises nationwide have registered with KPDN to participate in the initiative.

“There is no compulsion. Any trader can register with KPDN for free for us to help promote them, as long as they offer a balanced meal at a price of RM5 or less,” he said. - Bernama