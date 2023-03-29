Sandakan IPD: Video of cop receiving something in suspicious manner being probed

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan District Police Headquarters (IPD) has confirmed receiving a complaint regarding a viral video clip on social media showing a policeman believed to be receiving something from a member of the public under suspicious circumstances.

District Police Chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said an investigation by the Sandakan IPD Integrity and Standard Compliance Division was underway to identify if there was any wrongdoing by the policeman concerned.

“If there is proof, the police will not hesitate to take stern action against the policeman involved as well as the giver,“ he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Fuad urged members of the public who have information related to the incident to contact the head of Integrity and Standard Compliance Division of Sandakan IPD, ASP Mohammed Noor Zaid Zainuddin, at 013-3811239.

The 20-second video clip shows two male policemen and two civilian men, in which one of the civilian men hands something to one of the policemen in a suspicious manner outside a shop lot with the roller shutters closed. - Bernama