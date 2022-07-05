Sandakan KPDNHEP using email to monitor distribution of subsidised cooking oil packs

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is strictly monitoring the distribution process of subsidised cooking oil packs through email applications to ensure that they reach the targeted groups and are not misused.

Sandakan chief Azdy Zukkry John said through the Keluarga Sandakan Prihatin Programme implemented since April, wholesalers or retailers need to apply to obtain the supply of cooking oil via email from the Sandakan KPDNHEP.

“When we receive the email application, we will ask for the delivery to be made at the targeted area and we will also vist the location ourselves to monitor the distribution and ensure it is sold at the stated price of RM2.50 per kilogramme (kg).

“The email applications are so that we can inspect the supply received by wholesalers or retailers from packing factories, and makes it easy for us to send the supply quickly to areas that need it,” he told reporters here today.

Azdy Zukkry said since the programme’s implementation, 234.6 metric tons have been successfully distributed in rural areas in the Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Telupid districts.

“To ensure supply reaches the targeted groups, especially villages, the Sandakan team and I visit the locations ourselves to monitor the distribution weekly,” he said.

To ensure consumers in rural areas benefit from the government subsidy, the programme needs to ensure that rural areas are continuously supplied with necessities such as sugar, flour and cooking oil. - Bernama