Sandakan Marine Police foil attempt to smuggle 330,000 sticks of cigarettes

SANDAKAN: Marine police foiled an attempt to smuggle 330,000 sticks of untaxed cigarettes worth RM239,580 near here early this morning.

Marine police commander DSP Rusdin Banin said authorities snuffed out the smuggling tactic in a raid dubbed ‘Operasi Gelora Khas’ in the waters near Kampung Bakau.

“There was a chase when a team of marine police introduced themselves as police and the skipper quickly accelerated the boat to a shallow area before fleeing into the mangrove area leaving the boat behind,” he said in a statement, here today.

Rusdin said besides the cigarettes, marine police also seized a wooden boat and two outboard engines, worth RM55,000.

“All confiscated items were taken to the Sandakan operations base for further action,” he added. - Bernama