SANDAKAN: The Marine Police Force (PPM) foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,000 turtle eggs in the Batu 7 river area, here, yesterday.

Sabah Region 4 PPM commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said in a 6.20 pm incident, turtle eggs estimated to be worth RM7,200 were found in a speedboat in the river.

“While patrolling the area, we succeeded in thwarting the attempt to smuggle turtle eggs for sale to the public when a green-and-blue boat with two 40-horsepower engines and a Malaysian registration number accelerated but got stuck in the shallow area,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

However, Mohamad Pajeri said the boat skipper, believed to be the owner of the turtle eggs, managed to escape when he realised the presence of the authorities.

He said the Sandakan PPM then detained another speedboat in the area carrying seven jerry cans containing 175 litres of petrol, believed to be smuggled out of Sandakan. But the suspect managed to escape. Total seizure was worth RM42,564.

Mohamad Pajeri said all seized items were taken to the Sandakan PPM operations headquarters for documentation, while the turtle eggs would be handed over to the Sandakan Wildlife Department for further action.

He said the case of petrol misappropriation would be referred to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama