Sandakan marine police foil bid to smuggle petrol to the Philippines

SANDAKAN: The Marine Police Force (PPM) here today thwarted an attempt to smuggle 90,000 litres of petrol worth RM117,900 to the Philippines.

Sabah Marine Police (Region 4) Commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the incident happened at around 7.30 am when a Sandakan Marine police team was patrolling the waters of Gubbin Rock, near here.

“The team detained and inspected a tanker named Hai Lee 5 with registration number SSK00672K along with petrol suspected of being smuggled to the Philippines.

“The ship’s captain also failed to produce a petrol storage and petrol handling permit and a letter of authorisation from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry,” he said in a statement here.

Mohamad Pajeri said all the seized items including the tanker estimated to be worth RM2 million and five crew members as well as the captain, aged 23-61 years, were detained and taken to the PPM Operations headquarters here to be investigated under Section 20 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama