Sandakan Marine Police seize 838 boxes of smuggled alcohol

SANDAKAN: The Marine Police Force (PPM) in Sandakan raided a store, seizing 838 boxes of smuggled alcoholic drinks of various labels at Taman Mawar Batu 5, here yesterday.

Sabah PPM (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said members of the Ops Landai Khas had observed a man opening the iron grilles of the store at 4pm, which was believed to be the place where the liquour was stored.

“However, after members of the raiding party had introduced themselves as police officers, the man fled towards the direction of the market nearby and disappeared.

“Further checks at the store found 838 boxes of alcohol which included 557 boxes (bottles) and 281 boxes (cans) of various brands with an estimated value of RM103,233,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Mohamad Pajeri said the seized items were taken to the Sandakan PPM headquarters for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama