PETALING JAYA: Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Stephen Wong (pix) has died of a heart attack today. He was 65.

The Borneo Post reported that the Sandakan MP went hiking at Tambaig Adventure Park in Kg Duvanson, Putaton. He was with a group on a hiking adventure which started at 6.30am.

Wong’s fellow trekkers said he was on a 3km route along the Tambaig Adventure Park. Event organiser Benjamin Lo said the Sabah DAP chairman appeared pale after the trek.

He was said to be the first to finish the trek and was rushing to the airport to attend the ongoing Parliamentary sittings in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Amanah Secretary General Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir has expressed his condolences to the family of Wong.