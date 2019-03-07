Sandakan sawmill razed in midnight fire

SANDAKAN: A sawmill in Taman Anggerik, Jalan Lintas Sibuga here was destroyed in a fire last night.

According to Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, the 3,000 sq metre factory which was also a store was totally gutted by the blaze.

The flame also wrecked four lorries while a Perodua Viva and another lorry were partially damaged.

“The Sabah State Operations Centre received a call at 12.07 am and sent a team from the Sandakan station headed by Senior Assistant Superintendent Jimmy Lagung to the location.

“The fire was brought under control at 1.20 am. There were no casualties reported,” the statement said. — Bernama