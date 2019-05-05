Sandakan: Wan Azizah confident Vivian Wong will receive voters’ support

SANDAKAN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is confident DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee will receive the support of Sandakan voters in the parliamentary constituency by-election on May 11.

“God willing ... we will get support for candidate number three (Vivian Wong) who will be running in place of her late father (Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt),“ she said when met by reporters after doing the rounds at the Sandakan weekend market here, today.

Wan Azizah was accompanied by Wong as part of her one-day programme in the district in conjunction with the by-election.

She is scheduled to attend five events before returning to Kuala Lumpur this evening.

The Sandakan by-election is being held following the death of the parliamentary seat’s incumbent, the late Tien Fatt on March 28, due to a heart attack.

The Election Commission has set Tuesday (May 7) for early voting and polling day on May 11.

It will be a five-cornered fight with Vivian taking on Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three other Independent candidates. - Bernama