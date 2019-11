KANGAR: Sanglang assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli has been allowed to return home after one month of treatment at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Star.

Mohd Shukri, who is also the state PAS commissioner, still requires rest as well as follow-up treatment, said Perlis PAS information chief Dr Saifizi Saidon in a statement today.

He said PAS Perlis was grateful to staff at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah and Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Kangar, for the support extended to Mohd Shukri.

The party was also grateful to well-wishers for their prayers for Mohd Shukri, he added.

On Sept 29, the assemblyman suffered a heart attack while delivering a speech in Kangar.

He was then admitted into the coronary unit of Hospital Tuanku Fauziah before being transferred to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah for further treatment on Oct 1. — Bernama