Sanglang state assemblyman now in stable condition

KANGAR: Sanglang state assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) who was previously in a critical state at the coronary care unit in Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Star, is now reported to be in stable condition.

This information was shared by his daughter Masyitah Shukri on her Facebook account late last night.

According to the posting, Mohd Shukri, 58, who is also Perlis PAS commissioner, regained consciousness after he was admitted into HSB on Tuesday.

“Alhamdulillah, with the blessings of many people who prayed for his health, Abah is now conscious,” she said in the posting.

Masyitah said Mohd Shukri had a fever early yesterday morning but it has subsided a little and he has opened his eyes.

“When he opened his eyes, his body temperature had dropped a little to 37.5°C. We are so grateful. This is the blessing from the prayers of so many people on a Friday,” Masyitah said.

Recently, Mohd Shukri was reported to be still in critical state since Sunday afternoon when he was admitted into hospital after suffering a heart attack while delivering a speech at the Muafakat Nasional mega ceramah (talk) held in Kangar. - Bernama