Sanjeevan acquitted, discharged of transmitting false communication on PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of improper use of the network by making and initiating the transmission of false communications on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Judge Datuk M. M Edwin Paramjothy made the decision after finding the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Sanjeevan, 39, as the person being summoned (OKS) at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“Therefore, the OKS is acquitted and discharged from both charges without being called to enter defence and the bail money is returned,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal prosecuted while lawyers S.Preakas and Miguel Sequerah represented Sanjeevan.

A total of eight prosecution witnesses were called to testify at the trial that began in June 2020.

On June 5, 2020, Sanjeevan was alleged to have knowingly made and initiated the transmission of false communication on PDRM with the intent to annoy others through a Twitter account belonging to @SanjeevanSS” at 3.15 pm on April 7 2020 at the Communications Office of the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

Sanjeevan, who is a businessman, was also alleged to have made a similar offence through the “@My_CrimeWatch” Twitter and the Tweet was read at 8.15 am on May 17 at the Commercial Criminal Investigation Department of the Bukit Aman police headquarters. at Menara KPJ here.

The offence was framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine or both. - Bernama