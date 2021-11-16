Santa Claus comes early for 10 punters

PETALING JAYA: Christmas came early for 10 Sports Toto punters this year.

They collectively won a total of RM13.5 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot draw on Nov 6.

The lion’s share of the jackpot went to a 48-year-old fruit seller from Selangor. He bagged RM8.98 million.

It was like a dream come true for him. He said the winning numbers 6793 and 7936 came to him in a vision.

“It is difficult to describe the content of what I saw in the dream but I managed to put it all together to give me the winning numbers,” he said when he dropped in at the Sports Toto head office in Kuala Lumpur to collect his prize.

The punter said he had been betting on those two numbers for two months. He plans to save the winnings for a rainy day and donate some to a temple that he visits often.

He had bought a System 4 ticket that won him a whopping RM8,975,927.20 and an additional RM672.

A 51-year-old retiree from Sarawak won RM1.99 million from the same jackpot. He had placed his bet on the same numbers as the fruit seller but on the i-System.

He said they were the registration numbers of his car and motorcycle.

The i-System enabled him to include all combinations that he wanted, and it won him a total of RM1,994,650.50 and an additional RM597.60.

The remaining eight winners, from Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Sarawak, who also placed their bets on the i-System, walked away with winnings ranging from RM58,858.50 to RM460,303.95.