KUALA LUMPUR: Food and beverage business Santan, AirAsia’s in-flight menu brand, has opened an opportunity for AirAsia employees whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic outbreak to become delivery riders and and actively deliver Santan food.

Santan general manager Catherine Goh (pix) said to date, over 50 AirAsia Allstars, who include cabin crew, pilots, ground service agents as well as those in day-to-day jobs, have signed up for the opportunity in this current “new normal” condition.

“In these unprecedented times, we believe that we should remain stronger than ever to brave through this storm of uncertainty. The Santan team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the familiar taste of Pak Nasser Nasi Lemak and other crowd favourites are available to everyone throughout this period.

“We hope to unite Malaysians through our love for food, whether it’s preparing it or delivering it; after all, we are #InThisTogether,“ Goh said in a statement.

Currently, 70% of its business comes from delivery businesses, while 30% is take-away.

She said Santan, which officially opened in December 2019, expects to continue to expand its services and frozen meals while also focusing on developing menu offerings.

It will also be looking into ways to give back to the community and setting up a Ramadan e-bazaar.

It is currently working to support local frontliners through the “Santan Hospital Donation Package” campaign.

The campaign is still ongoing and those interested can send a Whatsapp message to Santan at +6018 378 2274. — Bernama