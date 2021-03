KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara (pix) said his travel abroad during the Movement Control Order (MCO) was within the approved leave period and he had also complied with the Immigration Department’s procedure.

He explained in a statement today that he had applied for a 55-working day leave which was supported by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa on Dec 10, 2020 and approved by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Dec 18, 2020.

He said the leave application was based on his leave entitlement as stipulated in the rules of his appointment as Deputy Minister, apart from unpaid leave entitlement.

‘’My intention of going abroad was to visit my children in New Zealand especially the one who is studying law.

‘’In addition, as a responsible father, I need to meet my nine-year-old child and carry out my duty as a father during the duration of the leave after almost a year of not meeting up,’’ said Santhara who also said that he had to visit his wife who was ill.

Santhara stressed that he had left the country before MCO was announced (for the second time - MCO 2.0) in Malaysia, namely, after attending all parliamentary sessions in Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

He also denied allegations of going back and forth from Malaysia as stated by certain parties on social media which was also reported by a news portal.

The Segamat MP would also be lodging a police report following the allegations which he claimed have affected his reputation as Deputy Minister and MP. -Bernama