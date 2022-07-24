Santhara still in Bersatu: Report

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s top leadership should engage with Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar (pix) as he only indicated his intention to resign as the head of its associate member’s wing, a Bersatu leader said yesterday.

According to The Star, the Segamat MP’s deputy in the associate wing, Dr Chong Fat Full, said that he had spoken to Dr Santhara on Friday who had informed him about his decision to quit as the wing’s head.

“I was surprised as he had sent in the letter on Wednesday. He also told me he preferred to stay on as an ordinary Bersatu member,“ he told The Star.

On whether Dr Chong would be taking over Dr Santhara’s duties, he said he would leave it to the party leadership to decide on it.