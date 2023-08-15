Santhi: RYTHM foundation achieved global milestones in transforming 80,000 individual lives

KUALA LUMPUR: RYTHM Foundation, the social impact initiative of the QI Group, achieved momentous global milestones after successfully transforming the lives of more than 80,000 individuals across 30 countries throughout its community projects.

The Head of RYTHM Santhi Periasamy in a statement today said the foundation, which is actively involved in several development initiative projects including education, healthcare, environmental sustainability and social empowerment in East and West Africa as well as Malaysia, has collaborated with more than 135 partners since 2005 to execute over 75 transformative projects.

“These flagship initiatives and community projects have impacted approximately 17,000 youths and children and 155,000 women and girls. These numbers were unveiled during the 10th National CSR and Sustainability Conference organised by the Centre for CSR, West Africa, in Accra, Ghana, on July 25 this year,” she said.

In Ghana, she said the foundation has collaboration with Cape Coast-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) The ANOPA Project using sports like swimming, basketball and volleyball as transformative tools for personal growth.

“The programme also enhances school retention rates and promotes inclusivity among children with visual and hearing impairments. The remarkable outcomes of this initiative include enrolling over 300 children in schools and unearthing 14 exceptionally talented children to compete in the World Deaf Swimming Championships,” said Santhi.

Partnered with Water for Africa on a sustainable farming project in rural Tanzania, she said it enables communities to fund water wells and grow avocados and macadamia nuts, which saw 500 seedings planted, 40 acres of fertile land cultivated, and trained 28 villagers in sustainable agriculture practices.

She said RYTHM’s involvement in Africa has been a journey of purpose and transformation besides boundless potential of vibrant continent and the people.

“As we engage in transformative projects in Africa, we extend reach to various corners of the globe, touching lives and making a difference in diverse communities. Our focus remains resolute in advancing education, nurturing sustainable development, promoting social inclusivity, and fostering positive change,”she added.

Moreover, Santhi said RYTHM in Malaysia’s initiatives empower individuals, create growth opportunities, and foster sustainable development through initiaves such as Taarana School for special learning needs, Maharani School Programme (MSP) for adolescent girls,and Maharani Learning Lab (MLL) which provides interactive learning experiences.

RYTHM has also adopted indigenous communities to identify challenges and meet their needs while empowering them within their environment and manages two ongoing Community Adoption Programmes in Sabah and Pahang, with plans to adopt another community in a third state.-Bernama