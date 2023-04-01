Sanusi: Closure of gambling premises won’t affect Kedah’s income

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government’s income is not affected by the closing down of gambling and lottery ticket outlets statewide effective Jan 1.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said that according to records, the state government’s total income for 2021 through gambling premises was only about RM400,000 a year.

“The income derived from gambling premises was very little, only RM400,000 but, even if it was RM400 million, I will still close down all gambling and lottery premises. The amount obtained is very little but the effects of gambling are huge.

“I want to improve the society, family members who are divided... fathers who become gamblers and hit mothers, children... sell the property and steal money to feed their gambling addiction... the damage is worse than RM400,000,” he said when asked if the state government’s income would be affected by the decision to shut down gambling and lottery premises in Kedah.

Earlier, he had chaired the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

On allegations that there are still gambling premises operating illegally, he said the state government would leave the matter to the authorities to deal with accordingly.

“I would also like to state that the decision to close down these gambling premises was not made drastically as the owners of such premises had been informed earlier and they should have made preparations to divert their businesses.

“So, I hope the public will relay information to the police if they know of any gambling activities that are still going on,” he said.

On Jan 1, all gambling and lottery premises in Kedah ceased operations after the state government decided not to renew gambling licences in the state which expired on Dec 31, 2022. - Bernama