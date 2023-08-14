Sanusi confirms he will be taking oath as Kedah MB today

ALOR SETAR: Jeneri assemblyman Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) has confirmed that he will be sworn in as Menteri Besar of Kedah today (Aug 14).

Muhammad Sanusi, 49, who is also Kedah Perikatan Nasional chairman said he would be taking the oath of office at Istana Anak Bukit here at 10am.

“Tomorrow, I will be sworn in as Menteri Besar at Istana Anak Bukit at 10am,“ he said.

He announced the matter while speaking at the ‘Himpunan Mandat Rakyat’ programme held at the Kedah PAS Complex here last night.

In the state election on Saturday, PN won 33 out of 36 seats in the Kedah state assembly.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah PAS deputy commissioner defended the Jeneri state seat, defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim with a majority of 16,050 votes.

Sanusi had previously been appointed as the 14th Menteri Besar of Kedah on May 17, 2020, after receiving the support of the majority of assemblymen at the time. - Bernama