Sanusi: Don’t vote ‘mad people’ calling for GE15 - Report

PETALING JAYA: Kedah MB Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today urged voters not to support those who are pushing for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held during the monsoon, NST reports.

“Suddenly, someone is mad enough to push for an early election. It is sheer madness when there is someone calling for everyone to campaign during floods. He said his supporters would brave the floods if the general election was held. They have nothing better to do it seems.

“Since MetMalaysia already said the floods would last until March, why not just have the election in April? By then, all voters will be able to go out to cast their votes,“ Sanusi reportedly said in an event in Kedah today.

Sanusi also pointed out that he had informed the Sultan of Kedah on Tuesday that the state assembly would not be dissolved until March.