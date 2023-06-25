Sanusi meets Kedah Sultan to seek consent to dissolve State Assembly

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is having an audience with the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah this morning, to seek the consent of His Royal Highness for the dissolution date of the State Assembly.

Muhammad Sanusi was seen entering the Wisma Darul Aman here at 10.22 am while Sultan Sallehuddin arrived four minutes later.

It is understood that Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, will hold a press conference after the audience.

On June 15, he said that June 28 was the date of dissolution proposed by the state government. - Bernama