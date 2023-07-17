Sanusi’s statement: Sultan of Selangor considers matter not over yet

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) said the issue regarding the statement by Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, which is considered insulting to the Selangor royal institution, is not over yet.

His Royal Highness’ decree was shared through a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today.

The posting also added that the Sultan of Selangor also granted an audience to Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi and Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

The audience, held separately, discussed the statement issued by the Menteri Besar of Kedah in one of his ceramah (political talks) in Selangor recently, which was considered insulting to the Selangor royal institution.

On Saturday (July 15), Muhammad Sanusi apologised to Sultan Sharafuddin regarding the statement that allegedly questioned the authority of the Selangor royal institution in the appointment of the state’s Menteri Besar.

According to media reports, Muhammad Sanusi allegedly made the remark at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah and a video recording of the matter has gone viral.

Following that, several parties lodged police reports regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Sultan of Selangor’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, in a statement today, said Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his appreciation to members of the Selangor Royal Council, who lodged a police report on July 14 regarding the issue.

“His Royal Highness is also very pleased with the support shown by the members of the Selangor Royal Council and all related parties,” he said. -Bernama