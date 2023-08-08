Sanusi says will not apologise to Vincent Tan

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor said he will not apologise over alleged defamatory remarks he made on a RM700 million river-widening project.

According to Malaysia Gazette, Sanusi was reported to have said that he will not entertain Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s apology demands.

He also threatened to release “documents” to the public.

“I won’t (apologise). It is a developing case and the documents will be made public. Just wait another day or two,” Sanusi was quoted as saying.

Berjaya Land had issued a letter to Sanusi demanding an apology from him and seeking RM200 million in compensation for remarks made by the caretaker MB on the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG).

Sanusi on Aug 2 delivered a speech to the public during an event called “Jelajah Mega PN Best” / “PN BEST Sayangi Kedah Sejahtera mega tour”.

Last Friday, Berjaya Land said it is noted that the MB’s Speech contains plainly false, untrue, unwarranted, unsubstantiated, malicious and mischievous statements made against the company, directly and/or indirectly pertaining to the SMG Project.

Berjaya Land believes that the MB’s Speech was politically motivated, is slanderous and designed to put both Berjaya Land and the Selangor state government in bad light by implying questionable dealings by both parties in relation to the SMG Project.

“These accusations, which we categorically deem as slanderous, false, malicious, and completely without merit, have been made by Sanusi, the caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar.

“It is with utmost seriousness that we address these accusations to clear the good name and reputation of Berjaya Land. We feel it is imperative to set the record straight by offering precise and verified information.

Our objective is to correct any inaccurate and misleading statements and to ensure that the truth is acknowledged through a point-by-point response,” said Berjaya Land Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.

Meanwhile, today (Aug 8), caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he would take legal action against Sanusi, also over allegedly defaming SMG.

PAS’ mouthpiece HarakahDaily previously reported that Sanusi claimed Amirudin was involved in a project with Tan to develop a RM10 billion project by acquiring 600 acres (240ha) of land in Selangor.

He further claimed that the project, involving a company owned by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated), will see Selangor lose around RM180 million.