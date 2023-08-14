Sanusi sworn in as Kedah MB today

ALOR SETAR: Jeneri Assemblyman Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was sworn in as Kedah Menteri Besar today.

Sanusi, 49, who is Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, took the oath of office before the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Istana Anak Bukit, here at 10.15am.

Sanusi was re-appointed the Menteri Besar following PN’s big win in the state election two days ago. It won 33 out of the 36 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

In last Saturday’s state election Sanusi, who is also PAS Kedah deputy commissioner, retained the Jeneri seat after defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim with a majority of 16,050 votes.

Sanusi, born on Aug 4, 1974, and is also the PAS Election director, was the political secretary to Kedah Menteri Besar Tan Sri Azizan Abdul Razak (now deceased) between 2008 and 2013.

He first contested to be an elected representative in the 12th general election for the Belantek state seat but lost to BN candidate Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah with 252 votes.

In GE14, he contested in Jeneri and won the state seat after defeating Mahadzir Abdul Hamid of BN and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PKR) with a majority of 2,455 votes.

Sanusi, a graduate of Universiti Sains Malaysia, is married to Tok Puan Seri Jusmalailani Jusoh and the couple is blessed with five children. -BERNAMA