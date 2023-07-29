Sanusi, Tok Mat and Loke in straight fights come state polls

PETALING JAYA: Several newsmakers in Malaysian politics are facing straight fights to defend their seats come Aug 12 state polls.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Kedah PN chief Datuk Seri Sanusi Nor will defend his Jeneri seat for a second term.

He will be up against BN’s Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim.

Meanwhile, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan or Tok Mat, is in a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate Rozmal Malakan (PAS) in Rantau.

Tok Mat who was a former Menteri Besar and Rembau MP is hoping to represent Rantau for a fifth term.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook is also in a straight fight for the Chennah seat and will be contesting against PN’s Rosmadi Arif of Bersatu.

Loke who is also Transport minister and Seremban MP is no stranger to the Chennah seat which he has represented since 2013. He was also a two-term assemblyman for Lobak.

PN information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will contest against PH candidate Juwairiya Zulkifli (PKR) in the Hulu Kelang constituency.

Previously, Azmin, under PKR’s ticket in 1999 won the Hulu Kelang state seat in the general election then but only held the seat for a term.