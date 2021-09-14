Sapiah makes history as first Orang Asli woman appointed as Jakoa DG

PUTRAJAYA: Sapiah Mohd Nor has made history as the first Orang Asli woman ever appointed as Director-General of the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA).

Announcing the news today, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said Sapiah’s appointment which will take effect tomorrow was consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob presented the appointment letter to Sapiah at the former’s office at the Parliament building today.

“Sapiah’s appointment makes history as for the first time, JAKOA will be led by a woman, hence increase the participation of women in the decision-making process and participation Orang Asli in public service,” he said in a statement.

Sapiah, 56, from the Semai tribe, holds a Master’s degree in Business Law from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the same university.

She joined the public service as an Assistant Administrative Officer in 1991 and has served in several departments and ministries over the past 30 years. — Bernama