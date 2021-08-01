SAR activated in search of missing fishing boat crew

LUMUT: A Thai crew member of a local fishing boat was reported missing after he went out on a small boat and lost contact with the fishing vessel at about 24.4 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Buloh, near here, on Friday.

Perak Maritime director, Captain Shahrizan Raman, said the victim was believed to have taken the small boat out on Thursday before he disappeared and could not be traced.

“Information on this incident was received by the Selangor Maritime Operations Centre (PUSOP) and a maritime vessel, KM Gagah, were deployed to the location of the incident, but yet to find any clues.

“Search and rescue (SAR) operations have also been activated by the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) as soon as the report was received at 6.40pm yesterday,“ he said in a statement here, today.

