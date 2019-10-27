SAR area for film director expanded

KUANTAN: The search and rescue operation for missing film director Firdaus Hanif, 43, at Sungai Jelai, Kuala Lipis, has been extended up to 30 km from where the victim was last seen.

Lipis District Police Chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the operation resumed at 8am today, involving 15 boats.

“74 individuals including officers from the police and fire departments, Malaysian Defense Forces (APM) and local residents were involved in the operation.

“The operation today also include five members of the fire department’s diving team,“ he said when contacted.

Yesterday, the victim was reported missing near Jambatan Gemunchur in Mela after the fiber boat he was in, capsized. A friend who was with him in the boat, was found safe.

Firdaus, also known as Pitt Hanif, is believed to be the son of actress Fauziah Nawi. - Bernama