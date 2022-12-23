SAR for last victim continues today

BATANG KALI: The search for the last victim in the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, here, resumed this morning.

The search for the boy, which entered the eighth day today, started at about 8 am with the rescue team assisted by six dogs from the tracker dog unit (K9) and assets from various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The weather at the search location this morning is bright, unlike yesterday when it rained, resulting in the SAR operation being postponed for safety reasons.

The landslide tragedy that struck at 2.42 am last Friday (Dec 16), has so far claimed 30 lives, with 61 people rescued and one still missing.

In the operation yesterday, the rescue team recovered four bodies, comprising an adult man and woman, as well as two children, at a depth of seven metres in sector C (Riverside) at 11.04 am, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 30 people.

The police, at a press conference late yesterday, confirmed the official and actual number of victims involved in the incident was 92, instead of 94 as previously reported.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the new total number of victims was confirmed after reviewing several documents, data and reports received from various parties, including the families of the victims. - Bernama