SAR for missing runner in Gopeng called off

GOPENG: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, who went missing while participating in the Gopeng Ultra Trail 2019 here last Saturday, was called off at 1pm today.

Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the operation was called of because the search team did not find any fresh leads.

The SAR team scoured 35 sq km of rugged terrain but was unsuccessful in finding Mohammad Ashraf, he told a press conference here today. Also present was Deputy Health Minister and Gopeng MP, Dr Lee Boon Chye.

Mohammad Ashraf, 29, from Muar, Johor, participated in a mixed group of 485 runners in the 25 km run of the trail in the area, which has many caves, but did not return after it ended at 2pm (on Saturday) . When all efforts to find him by the organiser and fellow runners failed, a missing person report was lodged at 1.09am the next day.

Hasron Nazri advised individuals or voluntary groups planning to search for Mohammad Ashraf to inform Gopeng police first by calling 05-3592222, whilst those with any information on the case are urged to contact Kampar police at 05-465 0020.

Dr Lee, meanwhile, said the Health Ministry would extend all assistance it could to Mohammad Ashraf’s family as he is a laboratory technologist at the Muar Health Clinic. — Bernama