IPOH: Police will continue the search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing Gopeng Ultra Trail participant Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, albeit on a smaller scale, said Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid.

He said the new SAR operation for Mohammad Ashraf, 29, from Muar, Johor, who went missing on March 23, would be conducted by local police, locals and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“We searched various places and found the trail did not pose any safety risks like falling into a deep ravine. We have referred this matter to the National Security Council which was satisfied with the SAR operation carried out,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening Persatuan Veteran Vat 69 Komando’s 12th annual general meeting at the General Operations Force’s Northern Brigade headquarters here today.

Yesterday. Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim had announced that the week-long SAR operation was being called off because the search team did not find any fresh leads.

Mohammad Ashraf participated in a mixed group of 485 runners in the 25km run of the trail in the area, which has many caves, but did not return after it ended at 2pm (on March 23) . When all efforts to find him by the organiser and fellow runners failed, a missing person report was lodged at 1.09am the next day. — Bernama