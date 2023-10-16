SAR for missing teenagers continues today

SIBU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for three teenagers who went missing yesterday evening after being swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Batang Lassa River near Nangar in Daro, about 125 kilometers from here, continues today.

A spokesman at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said the operation, involving the department, the police, Civil Defence Force (APM) and villagers, was halted at about 7.45pm yesterday due to the dark weather.

The missing victims have been identified as Herodias Enggung, Aldrin Gambang Allan Kiai and Sebastian Oziel Seman Umpi, all aged 13.

He said the SAR for the missing teenagers was mounted soon after the department received a report from the Daro Police Station at 6.37 pm yesterday. - Bernama