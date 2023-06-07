SAR in Jeram Air Putih tragedy enters fifth day

CHUKAI: The operation to search for the remaining two missing victims of the Jeram Air Putih water surge tragedy entered its fifth day today.

The two victims still missing are Putri Nur Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 2 head Azman Alias said the search and rescue (SAR) operation resumed at 9 am, covering three sectors.

Sector A (location of incident) is from Menara Sapura until Kampung Teladas bridge covering a 6.3-kilometre stretch while Sector B starts from the back of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ayer Putih towards the corn farm at the forward control post until the Sungai Pinang garbage trap area.

“For Sector C, which is the Kuala Kemaman estuary, JBPM personnel are continuing their monitoring by boat once every two hours,” he told a press conference at the Air Putih police station here today.

Azman said 279 personnel from various security agencies are involved in the SAR.

The bodies of eight victims of last Saturday’s water surge tragedy have been recovered. - Bernama