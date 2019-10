KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) for a nine-year-old boy feared drowned in a drain in Taman Bukit Teratai, Ampang yesterday, is now focused on garbage traps in the Klang River.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said the police co-operated with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD) and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

“MFRD also roped in the Dog Service Unit (K9) and a drone to find Mohamad Danish Supri Antony but the effort is now focused on garbage traps in the Klang River,’’ he told the media at the Ampang Jaya police district headquarters here.

He said the police had also set up a control post for the SAR near a petrol station in Cheras Indah, here.

Yesterday, Mohamad Danish was reported missing, feared drowned, after falling into a drain and was swept away by fast current in the housing area.

The boy was said to be playing with several friends before the incident. — Bernama