SAR op still underway for missing crew of capsized ship MV Tung Sung

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is still continuing the search and rescue (SAR) operation for four more crew members of the MV Tung Sung that capsized in the waters of Sebuyau in Sarawak on July 20.

MMEA deputy director-general (operations) Maritime Vice Admiral Hamid Mohd Amin said he believed the remaining four victims may still be trapped on the ship based on several indications.

He said efforts to locate the victims were still underway using sea and air assets.

“From our research, we believe they (the four victims) may still be in the ship. Tomorrow the ship’s agents will start salvage operations to enter the ship since it capsized.

“We are still continuing our search and rescue operation with the assets we have. We are still actively searching and sending air and sea assets to locate four more victims,” he said at the closing ceremony of Operation MARDOF at the Terengganu Maritime Office here today.

MV Tung Sung, which was sailing from Kuching to Sarikei with eight crew, capsized after being hit by strong waves and strong winds.

The bodies of four missing crew victims were found floating at a distance of about 15 nautical miles northeast of Pulau Burung.

In another development, Hamid said through Operation MARDOF which was carried out in coordination with the Fisheries Department, 36 boats of local and foreign fishermen who violated the Fisheries Act 1985 have been detained.

According to him, 103 individuals were also arrested including 39 foreign fishermen in the five operational sectors.

“The value of the confiscated fish, traps and equipment excluding boats is over RM100,000,” he said.-Bernama