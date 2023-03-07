SAR operation continues for eight missing in water surge incident

CHUKAI: The second-day search and rescue operation (SAR) for the remaining eight victims missing in the water surge incident in Jeram Mawar, Air Putih, near here, resumed at 9 am today.

Seven of the missing victims are related. They are Karim Abdullah, 39; Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14 Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, six,and Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, four.

The other is Putri Balqis Izzati’s fiance, Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor, who had joined the family during the picnic outing last Saturday.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlanwas reported having said that two bodies were recovered yesterday.

The first body found was identified as Azizah Eiyi, 40, while the second was that of her son Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11.

The search and rescue operation was called off at 6 pm yesterday due to poor weather conditions. - Bernama